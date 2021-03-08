Elon hires an N.C. A&T faculty member to lead its new nursing program

ELON — Elon University has hired a former N.C. A&T faculty member to lead its new nursing program.

Elon announced Wednesday that Tiffany Morris will be the inaugural chair of the university’s new Department of Nursing, which expects to admit its first students in the fall. Morris started work Monday.

In her nearly 30 years in the nursing field, Morris has been a nursing director at UNC Rockingham Health Care (formerly Morehead Memorial Hospital) in Eden and a professor and director of nursing programs at Rockingham Community College, where she later served as dean of the college’s health sciences division.

Morris was at A&T from 2014 to 2020 as a clinical associate professor of nursing and an interim assistant dean.

She earned her doctorate of nursing practice from Grand Canyon University.

Elon’s new nursing department expects to welcome 50 new nursing students to the university in the fall. Elon said it expects the program to grow to at least 12 faculty members and about 300 students by 2024.