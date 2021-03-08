Elon hires an N.C. A&T faculty member to lead its new nursing program

ELON — Elon University has hired a former N.C. A&T faculty member to lead its new nursing program.
Elon announced Wednesday that Tiffany Morris will be the inaugural chair of the university’s new Department of Nursing, which expects to admit its first students in the fall. Morris started work Monday.
In her nearly 30 years in the nursing field, Morris has been a nursing director at UNC Rockingham Health Care (formerly Morehead Memorial Hospital) in Eden and a professor and director of nursing programs at Rockingham Community College, where she later served as dean of the college’s health sciences division.
Morris was at A&T from 2014 to 2020 as a clinical associate professor of nursing and an interim assistant dean.
She earned her doctorate of nursing practice from Grand Canyon University.
Elon’s new nursing department expects to welcome 50 new nursing students to the university in the fall. Elon said it expects the program to grow to at least 12 faculty members and about 300 students by 2024.
Elon’s nursing department will be housed in the School of Health Sciences and offer two degrees: a bachelor’s of science in nursing, which is the traditional four-year program, and an accelerated 16-month bachelor’s program for those who already have a four-year college degree in another field.
In a statement, Elon’s health sciences dean, Becky Neiduski, said Morris over her career “has been repeatedly recognized for her ability to facilitate student success and to create active and engaging learning environments, which will be key to nursing education at Elon.”
Morris is the second former A&T faculty member tapped recently to lead a new nursing program in the area.
High Point University announced last month that Racquel Ingram will be the founding chair and assistant professor of its new nursing department. Ingram had been an assistant professor and a nursing program coordinator at A&T.
High Point expects to admit its first nursing students in 2022.