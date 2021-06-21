Elon University will require students to get COVID-19 shot before fall classes start

ELON — Elon University will require all of its students to get a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus in the fall.

Elon's vaccine mandate, which it announced Thursday, applies to all students living in university housing, enrolled in on-campus or study abroad classes or taking part in activities on its main Alamance County campus or its law school campus in downtown Greensboro.

All undergraduate, graduate and law school students will be required to be vaccinated.

Undergraduate students will have to submit proof of vaccination by July 30, which is about three weeks before fall semester classes start Aug. 24. But students can apply by July 9 for medical or religious exemptions like they can with vaccines required by the state of North Carolina.

Elon is preparing for "a healthy, in-person and relationship-rich" fall semester and is "striving to reach the goal of a fully vaccinated campus," Elon vice president Jeff Stein wrote in a message to the university community Thursday. Stein chairs Elon's COVID-19 response task force.