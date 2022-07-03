Emergency workers practice response to hazardous material with mock drill

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Quick decisions by EMS workers, life-saving medical calls and good teamwork had sirens blaring and scanners crackling with action Thursday morning during a mock emergency drill by county emergency and hospital staffers.

Firefighters, EMS workers and 911 operators for Rockingham County worked with medical staff at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and Rockingham Community College to stage the drill, an annual practice designed to prepare workers for myriad potential disasters.

The highly detailed drill, conducted in real time with designated actors portraying the injured, simulated a scenario in which a vehicle carrying hazardous material crashed.

The exercise gave emergency personnel the opportunity to practice triage — the act of prioritizing medical care for the most needy, and more.

Firefighters analyzed the type of hazardous material at the mock crash site, its potential for harm to the immediate and extended community, and decided how to contain it.