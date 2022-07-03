 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emergency workers practice response to hazardous material with mock drill

  • 0

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Quick decisions by EMS workers, life-saving medical calls and good teamwork had sirens blaring and scanners crackling with action Thursday morning during a mock emergency drill by county emergency and hospital staffers.

Firefighters, EMS workers and 911 operators for Rockingham County worked with medical staff at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and Rockingham Community College to stage the drill, an annual practice designed to prepare workers for myriad potential disasters.

The highly detailed drill, conducted in real time with designated actors portraying the injured, simulated a scenario in which a vehicle carrying hazardous material crashed.

The exercise gave emergency personnel the opportunity to practice triage — the act of prioritizing medical care for the most needy, and more.

Firefighters analyzed the type of hazardous material at the mock crash site, its potential for harm to the immediate and extended community, and decided how to contain it.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RCC trustees step down

RCC trustees step down

Rockingham Community College President Dr. Mark O. Kinlaw recently presented resolutions to outgoing RCC Board of Trustees members Janice Tate…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert