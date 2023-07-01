WENTWORTH — Thanks to the national efforts of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, the Rockingham County Animal Shelter will host an "Empty the Shelter'' reduced-fee adoption from July 6-31.

Bissell has teamed up with MetLife Pet Insurance to sponsor its annual summer project at shelters all across North Carolina and at 335 shelters in 44 other states.

With the shared goal of helping pets find and stay in loving homes, this collaboration will save lives by expanding the foundation's reach to include more shelters across the country.

The adoption program will provide new owners with spayed/neutered pets that have been vaccinated and are available for adoption for $50 or less.

As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, “Empty the Shelters” has helped nearly 158,000 pets find loving homes with an average of 1,200 pets adopted per day during quarterly national events.

This year's program also offers free insurance to adopted pets.

“We are excited to team up with MetLife Pet Insurance to offer 30 days of pet insurance at no cost to the adopter, as well as the opportunity to purchase an annual pet insurance policy, which could make a difference in helping adopters deal with their pet’s unexpected illness or injury," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

"Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can't afford treatment. This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through 'Empty the Shelters' and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes.”

“An essential part of MetLife Pet Insurance’s mission is helping pets find and stay in a home that is right for them, and we are dedicated to giving pet parents the confidence they need to help their pet live a happy and healthy life,” said Brian Jorgensen, head of MetLife Pet Insurance.