EMS Academy sees high number of applicants as inaugural class completes first week

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Government and Rockingham Community College opened classrooms last week for the first ever county EMS Academy.

The innovative program, which seeks to address the regional shortage of EMS workers, offers trainees the chance to earn their basic Emergency Medical Technician certification while being paid as county employees.

The Rockingham County Human Resources received a total of 38 applications for spots in the popular program and 18 were invited to interview for admission. Of that group, 11 completed the process of interviews, and after a final series of tests and interviews between the county and RCC, a final group of eight applicants were chosen for the academy's inaugural class.

“These eight candidates will first be in a classroom setting, learning the tools they will need in the field,” said Director of Emergency Services Rodney Cates. “Week four is when they will start their clinical ride time on the trucks (ambulances) with a preceptor.”

A preceptor is a trained mentor who oversees students' performance.

The first three weeks of classroom instruction are set to be a full 40-hour work load from RCC instructors and county EMS employees. From there, the trainees will spend 28 hours in the classroom and 12 hours on ambulance trucks with a supervisor for the remaining four weeks.

“The county continuously takes proactive measures to ensure that we deliver the highest level of services possible to our citizens,” Cates said. “This inaugural EMT Academy is further evidence of these proactive measures.”

County Manager Lance Metzler and members of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners said they consider the establishment of the academy to be a positive step for recruiting and retaining medical professionals to work for Rockingham County.

In months past, Cates had approached the commissioners with urgent pleas for incentives to help attract and hold on to staff as neighboring counties offered higher pay to emergency responders.

“I am encouraged by the turnout we saw for this first Academy and the level of enthusiasm I see from our staff,” Metzler said. “I look forward to seeing the progression of this academy and its impact on Rockingham County as a whole.”