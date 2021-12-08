Enchanted evening

A noble Clydesdale clip-clopped through downtown Mayodan on Friday night, giving customers festive holiday rides during the town’s annual Downtown Stroll and Christmas Tree Lighting event. Dorvit’s Camel City Carriage Rides of Walnut Cove operated the service and will return to offer rides throughout the season. For more information and scheduling, call the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center at 336-548-2789.