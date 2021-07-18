End of an Era: Landmark Tobacco Warehouse razed

MADISON — The Sharpe and Smith Tobacco Warehouse here heard the sing-song calls of tobacco auctioneers for nearly a century.

This week, demolition crews with Greensboro-based D.H. Griffin tore down the arena that drove and defined this small town’s tobacco-rich economy for decades. They leave the lot, just west of the Dan River Bridge on Academy Street, ready for developers to erect a new Dollar General Store.

Known in the late 1800s as the world’s leading supplier of plug tobacco, Madison was a hub for tobacco farmers through the 1970s, even as the textile boom took attention away from the industry.

Fall afternoons meant seeing truckloads of golden cured tobacco bails unload at Sharpe and Smith. Those leaves brought with them a peppery perfume that scented a bustling town for weeks.

And when sellers drove their farm trucks away, stray tobacco leaves caught the breeze and littered Madison’s streets, a fond reminder of a fruitful season.