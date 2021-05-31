Endowment ensures Tommy Woods Scholarship will help future generations of student-athletes

Because of the injury, Woods dream of playing professional baseball came to an end, but all that knew him said throughout the remainder of his life, he never let the unfortunate incident define him or his commitment to contribute something positive to the community.

“After the injury, he was absolutely the same kid he was before. He was humble and very religious. He often told me that god had another plan for him and it turned out that the plan was he would be paralyzed, but he was determined to still be a productive citizen. He never changed — his demeanor never changed. He never blamed the boy he tried to tackle for hurting him. Matter of fact, they became friends years later,” said Cunningham.

After the incident, Woods focused all his energy completing his high school education and was able to graduate with his high school class in 1966.

Despite his physical limitations, he would go on to work for the Rockingham County EMS, serving and protecting the community until retiring in the early 2000’s.

The scholarship was later established in Woods honor prior to his death in 2009.