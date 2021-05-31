Endowment ensures Tommy Woods Scholarship will help future generations of student-athletes

EDEN — For the last 12 years, Morehead High School annually awards a deserving student-athlete with the Tommy Woods Memorial Scholarship to help them reach their goal of receiving a college education.
In recent months, the board members have been working with the North Carolina Community Foundation to endow the scholarship, a project which recently came to fruition to provide a permanent funding source.
Woods, a former multi-sport athlete and a 1966 MHS graduate, was a pillar of the Eden community throughout his life. While in high school, the baseball prodigy was scouted by both the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets prior to a tragic injury he received on the gridiron that unfortunately confined him to a wheel chair for the remainder of his life.
On the night of Sept. 10, 1965, in the second game of the season, the Morehead football team embarked on a road trip to take on cross-state rival Martinsville in the state of Virginia.
One of Woods best friends, Pete Cunningham, a fellow defensive back, were both defending against the run when events took a catastrophic turn.
“I remember like it was yesterday. It was the second quarter and we were behind 7-0 at the time, and their running back came around on a sweep and Tommy went in to make the tackle. As the boy went out of bounds, the running back’s knee hit him under the chin and unfortunately it ended with his neck being broken. It’s still hard to talk about it. His spinal cord was severed and he was paralyzed from the chest down,” Cunningham said.
Because of the injury, Woods dream of playing professional baseball came to an end, but all that knew him said throughout the remainder of his life, he never let the unfortunate incident define him or his commitment to contribute something positive to the community.
“After the injury, he was absolutely the same kid he was before. He was humble and very religious. He often told me that god had another plan for him and it turned out that the plan was he would be paralyzed, but he was determined to still be a productive citizen. He never changed — his demeanor never changed. He never blamed the boy he tried to tackle for hurting him. Matter of fact, they became friends years later,” said Cunningham.
After the incident, Woods focused all his energy completing his high school education and was able to graduate with his high school class in 1966.
Despite his physical limitations, he would go on to work for the Rockingham County EMS, serving and protecting the community until retiring in the early 2000’s.
The scholarship was later established in Woods honor prior to his death in 2009.
“This is a big move for us. While it will take some of the administrative responsibilities out of our hands, we felt, that since most of us on the board are getting older, this would allow future student-athletes to receive the Tommy Woods Scholarship for generations to come. It will certainly broaden the scope of the scholarship fund and ensure that his legacy of service and courage will live on,” Cunningham said.
Following his high school graduation in 1967, Cunningham would later become the Morehead head baseball coach. He and a group of classmates and friends of Woods would form the scholarship board of directors. Working alongside Cunningham are fellow board members Scott Barham, David Barksdale, Bernie Moore, Braxton Rumbley, Hugh Williams, Shane Woodall and Lane Woods.
The Tommy Woods Scholarship Fund was established in 2007, but a grant has been awarded issued in his honor since 1989.
The scholarship is funded through a variety of annual charity events including golf tournaments, Brunswick stew sales as well as through letter writing campaigns. Due to solid money management through investment accounts over the years, the board of directors has been able to grow the funds which allowed them to achieve the endowment goal.
2021 Tommy Woods Scholarship Recipients
Two $2,000 scholarships were presented to a pair of Morehead student-athletes who exemplified the qualities embodied by Woods over the course of their high school careers.
Panthers seniors Alex Graniel (Davidson College) and Hatcher Hutchens (Western Carolina University) were awarded the annual Tommy Woods Scholarship on May 20.
For more information regarding the Tommy Woods Scholarship Foundation, visit the committee’s Facebook page or call 336-627-5905.