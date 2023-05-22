RALEIGH - Energizer Holdings, Inc., best known for its icon Energizer batteries and Bunny, will add 144 new jobs in Randolph County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $43 million for an equipment expansion for its battery production and packaging facilities in the City of Asheboro.

“We’re charged up to announce Energizer’s decision to increase its investment in our state,” said Governor Cooper. “This is another important expansion for Randolph and surrounding counties and it spotlights North Carolina as a place for world renowned companies to grow and succeed.”

Energizer Holdings is the globally recognized manufacturer of Energizer, Rayovac and Eveready batteries and flashlights, along with well-known auto care products like Armor All and STP. The company has been in the Asheboro community for nearly 75 years, and they are investing to upgrade these sites to increase its production and packaging capacity.

“We’re incredibly excited about this expansion,” said Abe Prandini, Plant Manager of the Asheboro manufacturing plant. “Our decision to invest in our Asheboro facilities is a testament to the great workforce in the area and we’re looking forward to calling Asheboro our home for many years to come.”

New positions being created by the company include engineers, maintenance staff, operators, and supervisors. Although salaries vary by position, the company’s overall average annual wage is $54,169, which exceeds Randolph County’s average annual wage of $43,080. These new jobs will have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $7.8 million for the community.

“Energizer has become synonymous with powering our lives,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our manufacturing workforce, combined with our convenient location and transportation infrastructure, will continue to make North Carolina a top choice for global brands like Energizer.”

A performance-based grant of $450,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Energizer’s expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Energizer has been a great corporate citizen for our community,” N.C. Senator David W. Craven, Jr. said. “These new jobs are a welcomed addition in Randolph County, and we look forward to supporting Energizer’s next phase of growth.”

"Energizer’s $43 million investment and 144 new jobs in Randolph County is great news for the county,” said N.C. Representative Brian Biggs. “The City of Asheboro’s motto is 'Exactly where you want to be.’ This expansion proves that to be the case, both in Asheboro and across this great state that continues to be listed as one of, if not the best, states for economic development and growth."

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Randolph Community College, North Carolina Retail Merchants Association, Randolph County, Randolph County Economic Development Corporation, City of Asheboro, and Duke Energy.