Energy Assistance Available for Low Income Individuals

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will only take applications for assistance from individuals who are 60 or older during the remainder of the month of December.

The tented application station at the Old Wentworth School has closed temporarily and applicants should now go to the Rockingham County Department of Social Services to complete paperwork for eligibility. Applicants should check in at the Welcome Station and say they wish to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP. They will be asked to provide a cell number and guided to a parking area. A staff member will contact applicants by phone in order to comply with pandemic safety guidelines.

As of Dec. 12, the initiative had processed more than 830 applications for assistance.

NOTE: Applicants must bring:

A Social Security number, all dates of birth, and information about income for everyone in the home.

A copy of your current heating bill showing the account number.

Beginning in January 2021, citizens of any age may apply for assistance.

Starting Jan. 4, staff will resume taking applications at the tented location at 591 N.C. Highway 65 in Wentworth.