Energy Assistance now available for all ages through LIEAP

WENTWORTH — Beginning on Monday, the Rockingham County Health and Human Services, Division of Social Services will take applications for assistance with energy bills from citizens of all ages.

In an effort to promote social distancing, the RCDHHS will take applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP, by phone by calling 336-342-1394.

Citizens of all ages who are in need of help may alternately apply online with ePASS at epass.nc.gov. Applications will also be accepted by mail and via fax.

Applicants who submit a paper application, must sign and mail completed form to: Rockingham County DSS, P.O. BOX 61 Wentworth, N.C. 27375. Submit faxed applications to 336-349-5620.

Find a drop box just inside the main doors of the county's Department of Social Services building at 411 N.C. 65 Wentworth, NC 27375

Due to pandemic safety precautions, the only in-person applications will be taken via a drive through processing site at the Old Wentworth School Parking Lot at 591 N.C. 65 in Reidsville. Look for two large white tents. Hours for the drive-through are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 31 or until funds are exhausted.

If citizens do not have access to a computer to complete an application on ePass, or are unable to call the NCDHHS office, paper applications are available at DSS and at the county's Welcome Station at the entrance of the county complex. Individuals will need to be pre-screened at the Welcome Station, then staff will provide an application.