'Ensemble was his heart': Friends and former students remember beloved Weaver drama teacher

One of their projects was creating a play called "Among the Shadows" about the AIDS epidemic. Seaman took students to Washington to see the AIDS quilt as part of their learning and research. It was an influential and memorable experience, Swaim said, leading her to play a major role in later bringing the quilt to Greensboro.

"He loved teaching all of us misfits who were in the theater, kind of helped to direct us and mold us," she remembered.

Swaim said she's stayed close with her friends from that Weaver theater program, talking with them over Zoom every other week throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

"It's absolutely due to him, the bonds that he built under his leadership," she said.

Southeast Guilford High School theater director Chris Veneris first met "Sea" — as he was often called — when he interned at the school during the 1997-98 academic year.

"Dan’s classroom ran like clockwork," he said. "Everybody knew what they had to do and what was expected of them and really kind of worked as a family."

Just a year or so earlier, in 1996, Seaman had a pulmonary embolism that put him in the hospital, and out of school for six or eight weeks, Marion Seaman said.