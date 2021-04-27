Environmental group says Greensboro's agreement with NC over wastewater contaminant puts industrial polluters ahead of Haw River, communities downstream

Greensboro’s own water supply does not have a problem with the chemical. But Greensboro’s wastewater plant is one of several in the Cape Fear River System, including Reidsville and Asheboro, that have been flagged for excessive releases of 1,4-dioxane affecting other downstream communities’ water supplies.

In 2019, the state DEQ hit Greensboro with a “notice of violation” for an August 2019 release from the Osborne plant with 1,4-dioxane content of 957.5 ppb — about 27 times higher than the EPA’s health advisory.

The new agreement resolves that notice, which also included a citation for failing to tell state officials quickly enough about the problem. It’s unclear when state officials were notified.

The 2019 crisis was caused by an unnamed customer of Shamrock Environmental Corp., a waste handling company with a facility in Browns Summit that received the contaminated liquid from a client who did not disclose its presence beforehand, the city has said.

Mike Borchers, the city’s water resources director, said at this point identifying sources of the chemical and reducing the amount is the city’s primary goal and not focusing on modifying the plant to treat wastewater for the chemical.