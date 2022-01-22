EPA opens civil rights probe into NC DEQ's approval of hog farm biogas permits

Sharon Martin, a DEQ spokeswoman, said in a written statement, “We are reviewing the EPA letter. DEQ is committed to the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all North Carolinians and we have given significant priority to compliance with Title VI requirements, particularly with regard to animal waste permitting.”

Smithfield Foods declined to comment because it is not a party to the investigation.

In a written statement, Roy Lee Lindsey, CEO of the N.C. Pork Council, said, “It is surprising that these four farms are now under attack for trying to make environmental improvements on their farms. We are confident that when the facts of this complaint are reviewed, the result will be the same and there will be no finding of discrimination.”

A DEQ environmental justice analysis of the Duplin and Sampson county areas around the four farms found that they had higher proportions of Black, Hispanic and impoverished people than North Carolina state averages and that there were at least three other animal operations within a one-mile radius.

But, the complaint alleged, that environmental justice review was “merely a paper exercise” and did not result in meaningful permit modifications.

Permit modifications DEQ did require included quarterly nutrient and pathogen sampling at three of the four farms, while two of the four farms had to submit reports detailing how they would manage waste spray fields to lessen impacts on nearby properties.