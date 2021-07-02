Erskine steps down as McMichael head baseball coach

MAYODAN – Clark Erskine confirmed earlier this week he has stepped down as the McMichael head baseball coach.
Erskine, who was a star infielder and pitcher for the Phoenix that graduated in 2003, has coached at McMichael for the past 10 seasons.
He closed out his final season with an 8-7 record and guided DMHS to the 2021 2A NCHSAA state playoffs.
Erskine said he still has a tremendous love of the game and community, but he said it was a decision he felt was best for his family’s future at this point in his life.
Erskine was one of McMichael’s most well-rounded players throughout his playing days and that carried over to his tenure as coach. The former Mid-State 3A Conference Coach of the Year maintained a strong program that was a perineal conference and post season contender over the course of the last decade.
“It was really tough – probably one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever made, but it’s time for me to go home and coach my own boys. I’ve got a 4 year old and a soon to be 2 year old, so it’s just time for me to spend some more time at home. Coaching baseball is basically a nine month a year job, so it’s just time for me to see my two boys and spend more time with my wife, but I’ll miss those game days and I’ll miss those kids over there for sure,” Erskine said.
He plans to continue to teach at McMichael High School, so Erskine said he’s still looking forward to seeing many of the student-athletes he has coached through summer league camps since they were 6 years old.
“I guess every sport is this way, but I bet I know a thousand percent more than I did 10 years ago. There are just so many different ways to do anything and you continue to learn and put things into practice that you think is going to help your current team. It’s just a passion. That’s the first thing I remember playing growing up as a kid and just about the only way you can continue to have that passion once you’re playing days are over is through coaching. I’m going to miss it, but it was the right thing to do,” said Erskine.