Erskine steps down as McMichael head baseball coach

He plans to continue to teach at McMichael High School, so Erskine said he’s still looking forward to seeing many of the student-athletes he has coached through summer league camps since they were 6 years old.

“I guess every sport is this way, but I bet I know a thousand percent more than I did 10 years ago. There are just so many different ways to do anything and you continue to learn and put things into practice that you think is going to help your current team. It’s just a passion. That’s the first thing I remember playing growing up as a kid and just about the only way you can continue to have that passion once you’re playing days are over is through coaching. I’m going to miss it, but it was the right thing to do,” said Erskine.