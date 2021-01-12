"Evil and unpredictable': How Dennis Sparks survived COVID-19

Also, Sparks’ blood type — A-positive — may have put him in peril. For reasons doctors can’t yet explain, patients with the blood type appear to have a worse time than others combatting COVID-19 infections.

Sparks’ wife is a former operating room nurse and other family members also have experience in the medical profession. In an effort to help Sparks, they reached out to anyone they knew who might have advice.

Finally, someone suggested an experimental drug named Actemra, proven to have some success in the fight against COVID-19. The immunosuppressive drug is also known by its generic name, tocilizumab, and is typically used to treat severe forms of arthritis.

Sparks said that within hours of receiving the first dose of the drug, he felt improvements, with his lungs beginning to open a bit. At last, he was able to begin breathing on his own.

“It started turning things around for me,” Sparks said.

He was finally released from the hospital on July 23, which happened to be the Sparks’ 43rd wedding anniversary.

A videotape of him departing the hospital that day shows his reunion with Joan as she pushes his wheelchair to a lobby celebration where hospital staff bid him well. He thanks them through tears.