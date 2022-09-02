 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-NC Rep. embezzled from homeless shelter, spent the money at a strip club and trips

Derwin Montgomery, former member of the Winston-Salem City Council and the N.C. House of Representatives, was indicted Aug. 27 on federal charges that he embezzled nearly $24,000 from the Bethesda Center for the Homeless, where he served as executive director.

A federal grand jury handed down an indictment for wire fraud, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

The indictment alleges that Montgomery, 33, who was Bethesda's executive director for more than six years, used the nonprofit agency's money to go to Cancun, Mexico with a romantic partner, stay in luxury hotels in Los Angeles, Charleston, South Carolina; and Washington, D.C. and spend money at a strip club in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also charged Bethesda for marketing, video and audio and other media services for his company, Uplift Media LLC, even though the charges were exorbitant or no services were performed, the indictment said.

The indictment alleges Montgomery embezzled $23,940 nonprofit, listing individual expenses as less than $5,000, which is the threshold amount that requires approval from a board member.

He is also accused of charging Bethesda for the personal use of a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali, an SUV, that is valued at $54,865.75, saying it was for "shelter operations."

Montgomery, who is currently government relations director for the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network, could not immediately be reached Sept. 1. He is also pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.

Montgomery became executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless in the fall of 2014 after Peggy Galloway retired from the position. Linda Jackson Barnes, the chairwoman of the Bethesda Center's board of directors, announced in a Jan. 13, 2021 statement that Montgomery resigned. She said in the statement that he had resigned to focus on other commitments and opportunities.

Montgomery, a Democrat, was elected to represent East Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council in 2009. That year, he gathered almost 60% of the vote against incumbent Joycelyn Johnson in the Sept. 15 Democratic primary, then went on to win the seat without opposition in the fall. At the time, Montgomery was a 21-year-old senior at Winston-Salem State University.

Montgomery was re-elected in 2013 after Johnson failed in her attempt to unseat him in that year’s Democratic primary, and won a third term in 2016 with no opposition.

When N.C. Rep Ed Hanes resigned from the General Assembly in 2018, Montgomery was picked as his replacement. He defeated Republican challenger Reginald Reid in that fall’s election.

Montgomery tried to gain his party's nomination for the 6th Congressional District in 2020 but he came in fourth place with 12% of the vote in a contest that was won by Kathy Manning, who currently holds the seat.

Federal prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant, calling for Montgomery's bail to be set at $100,000, with the additional conditions that he surrender his passport. It is unclear when he is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court.

