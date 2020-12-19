Expect delays: Mail coming late? Many residents say, you're not alone.

“People were getting their packages on time in September,” she said of her customers. “October is when it just got horrible … and it’s gotten worse,” Brown said by telephone on Wednesday.

Brown, who uses the USPS service where packages are picked up at her door, said she’s noticed that the scanning of packages sometimes is delayed.

Brown said one package that was picked up on Oct. 28 wasn't scanned in until Oct. 31 — and didn't get delivered until Nov. 9.

“The whole thing is I’m paying for two-day priority — or three-day priority or one-day priority — and there’s not a priority anywhere and it’s not getting there in a timely manner,” Brown said.

Brown said she thinks the delays are the result of the removal of high-speed sorting machines, a cost-saving measure that was ordered by U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in some facilities earlier this year.

DeJoy, a prominent Greensboro resident who has been a major donor to the Republican Party and President Donald Trump, was reluctant to change this even after criticism that the move would impede mail-in ballots.