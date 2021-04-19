Experience Longleaf Film Festival — digitally

RALEIGH — Celebrate with Longleaf Film Festival and the North Carolina Museum of History on Friday, April 30, and Friday–Saturday, May 14 and 15. Now scheduled as a virtual event for 2021, Longleaf is an annual film festival that highlights the best of independent film in a place that recognizes filmmakers and film fans DO make history. Our weekend festival screens films that demonstrate a Tar Heel State connection, through the people involved in making them or through their subject. For the second year, due to continuing pandemic restrictions, Longleaf 2021 will be a virtual, online event.

This is the acclaimed film festival’s seventh annual event, and organizer Sally Bloom is excited about some of Longleaf’s newest offerings. “For us, as for everyone, 2020 was—and 2021 continues to be—tumultuous. We pivoted Longleaf 2020 to a virtual program; at the time, it was one of the first in-person–to–virtual-event exchanges in our area. While we had hopes of gathering in-person for 2021, safety protocols require Longleaf 2021 to be virtual again, and we are thrilled with the resilience of our filmmaking and film fan community, and we eagerly look forward to this year’s events.”