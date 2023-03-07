RALEIGH – The North Carolina Museum of History announces a full schedule of events highlighting the contributions of women to North Carolina’s history and unique identity. From exhibits to performances, hands-on learning to virtual sessions, the museum has a variety of ways to engage with women’s history, no matter what you’re looking for.

Examine the lives and perspectives of North Carolina’s diverse population of women throughout our history in our cornerstone exhibit, The Story of North Carolina.

Discover the influence women have on the country music genre and beyond in the exhibit, The Power of Women in Country Music. See artifacts from global sensations like Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift to North Carolina natives like Emmylou Harris and Kasey Tyndall through Sunday, April 2.

On Wednesday, March 15, learn more about the role North Carolina has played in our national history through the eyes of our first ladies during History at High Noon. Join author and historian Annette B. Dunlap for a conversation about the ties between our state and some prominent first ladies.

Join us for the final installment of our author series, Reading Country: Music + Prose, with the multitalented Rissi Palmer on Thursday, March 17. In the “Country Music Roots” issue of the Oxford American (Winter 2022), Rissi takes us on a journey of discovery by connecting the origins, influences and education of country music to the legends and names we know today. In this conversation with journalist David Menconi, she will shine a light on the artists truly responsible for so much of the canon we know today as country gold.

On Saturday, March 18, spend the afternoon with potter Hannah Cupp as she demonstrates how she creates art on the potter’s wheel and through hand building functional forms. Then, families and children can have an opportunity to make their own small clay creations and go on a hunt for pottery in our exhibits.

Enjoy a performance by Triggle Academy of Irish Dance students on Sunday, March 19, while learning about this vibrant and energetic art that dates back hundreds of years.

For more details, including time and information on how to register for the events, click the links above or visit ncmuseumofhistory.org. You can also find more resources at www.ncmuseumofhistory.org/womens-history-month. The North Carolina Museum of History is proud to honor and explore the impact that women have made on the state, both past and present.

About the NC Museum of History

The North Carolina Museum of History, a Smithsonian Affiliate, fosters a passion for North Carolina history. This museum collects and preserves artifacts of state history and educates the public on the history of the state and the nation through exhibits and educational programs. Admission is free. In 2022 more than 274,000 people visited the museum to see some of the 150,000 artifacts in the museum collection. The Museum of History, within the Division of State History Museums, is part of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

About the Smithsonian Affiliations Network

Since 2006, the North Carolina Museum of History has been a Smithsonian Affiliate, part of a select group of museums and cultural, educational, and arts organizations that share Smithsonian resources with the nation. The Smithsonian Affiliations network is a national outreach program that develops long-term collaborative partnerships with museums and other educational and cultural organizations to enrich communities with Smithsonian resources. More information is available at affiliations.si.edu.

About the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and natural assets in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.

NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, as well as 39 state parks and recreation areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the nation’s first state-supported symphonic orchestra, the State Library of North Carolina, the State Archives of North Carolina, the North Carolina Arts Council, the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office and the North Carolina Office of State Archaeology, along with the state Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, call 919-814-6800 or visit DNCR.nc.gov.