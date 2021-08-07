Eyes wide open: Selfie Spot the latest in a trend catering to TikTokers, Instagrammers

GREENSBORO — Bright colors. Weird Scenery. A photography playground.
This is The Selfie Spot, a new business on Elm Street near Hamburger Square in downtown Greensboro.
Like the name implies, The Selfie Spot lets customers take photos of themselves and their friends amid a collection of unusual backdrops and decorations.
It's part of a trend of businesses offering "selfie" or "Instagram-friendly" photo opportunities to paying customers. That includes the Rich Girls Museum, located on Spring Garden Street.
Antonina Griffin, the founder and owner of The Selfie Spot, saw a photo taken at Rich Girls posted by someone she knew on social media and saw a business opportunity in the making.
"I was like, 'Hmm, I can do that,'" she said.
Griffin also saw it as a way to help her young adult daughters, who are aspiring entrepreneurs.
"I am a wife and a mother to five amazing children, but I grew up in poverty here in Greensboro," she explained. "I wanted to change that narrative for my children so what I decided to do was take money that I've earned and create a business for my 20 and 21-year-old daughters, so they wouldn't have to see some of the struggle that I saw."
Those daughters, Kyizhay and Kyijha Barrett, will manage and operate The Selfie Spot.
"It got real, real fast," Kyizhay Barrett said.
Kyizhay Barrett said she came up with the idea for the "Hotline Bling" area — her favorite section — which includes glitter-bedazzled old-fashioned telephones.
Kyijha Barrett's favorite areas are the ball pit (a deep pool of plastic balls accessorized with pink flamingo floats) and "Welcome to the Jungle" (a lounge area with a hand-painted leopard print backdrop created by local muralist Gina Franco).
Griffin said she visited selfie museums in Atlanta and Los Angeles to get inspiration for The Selfie Spot, and turned to Vivid Interiors, another downtown Greensboro business, for help designing the selfie areas.
"Our motto here at The Selfie Spot is to believe in your selfie," Griffin said. "I would have never done this if I did not believe."
