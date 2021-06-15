Face off: N.C. school district defies state's face mask requirement

“CDC continues to recommend that those who are unvaccinated wear a mask indoors, which includes the vast majority of K-12 students,” DHHS spokeswoman Catie Armstrong said in an email Friday. “The CDC currently recommends that masks been worn in school as well.

“We will continue to look at the data to guide our decisions, and will reevaluate our guidance if anything changes from the CDC.”

DHHS has required face masks to be worn in schools since the start of this school year. The face covering requirement is part of the Strong Schools Toolkit that’s been adopted by the State Board of Education for how schools are to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the course of the school year, DHHS has eased the guidelines to not require face masks be worn outdoors at schools. That change was made to comply with how the state lifted the face mask requirement in most settings.

“Students at summer school, as of right now, still have to wear masks and teachers in front of those students have to wear masks,” Fleming, the Harnett County superintendent, told the board before the vote.