Faculty union at Elon declares victory as university agrees to bargain

ELON — Nearly two years after voting to form a union, adjunct faculty at Elon University will meet the school’s administration at the bargaining table.
Elon announced Thursday that it will give up on further legal challenges after the federal National Labor Relations Board rejected an appeal from the university and ruled unanimously for the Elon Faculty Union.
The union called that development “great news” in a news release Friday.
“The administration has done the right thing by moving forward with accepting the NLRB decision,” Jim Roberts, an adjunct professor of music and a member of the union’s organizing committee, said in a statement released Friday. “We are excited about this new chapter in the history of unionization in the South and at Elon University.”
The union said it will talk with its members to find out what they would like to see in their first contract, then open negotiations with the university.
Neither the union nor the university said when they thought bargaining might begin.
Elon’s adjunct faculty — full- and part-time instructors who teach undergraduate classes but get paid much less than tenured faculty and have less job security — voted in March 2019 to form a union.
The university appealed that decision three times, but lost at the local, regional and national levels.
All four members of the National Labor Relations Board, the independent agency that upholds federal labor laws concerning union activity, ruled in favor of the Elon Faculty Union on Feb. 19.
Immediately after the ruling, Elon’s Academic Council, the university’s main faculty committee, and the university’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors urged the administration to begin bargaining with the union, Elon News Network reported.
The university announced Thursday that it would end its appeals and meet with the union.
“In light of the NLRB decision, we have determined the best path at this time is to forego legal challenges and bargain in good faith with the union,” Provost Aswani Volety wrote to the campus. “Elon remains committed to its values of respect, transparency and collegiality and to the preservation of the university’s unique system of shared governance.”
Elon has about 180 adjunct, limited-term and visiting faculty who are eligible for union membership.
Elon is the second faculty union in North Carolina. The Duke Faculty Union at Duke University was formed in 2016. It’s also one of only a handful of unions in the South that represent non-tenured faculty or graduate student workers.