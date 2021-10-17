Faith leaders roll out to help Afghan refugees find new homes in N.C.

In September, The News & Observer reported that three of the Triangle’s agencies will resettle more than half of the projected 1,169 Afghan refugees coming to North Carolina cities over the next six months.

In the Triad, the first Afghan family arrived at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Sept. 30 and more are expected. Greensboro is preparing to welcome nearly 250 Afghans, according to N.C. African Services Coalition.

‘It means a lot’

Nayo said efforts like the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship’s bicycle ride are great ways to raise awareness for refugee housing issues. Welcome House Raleigh, one of the Welcome House Network homes, is a partner of Church World Service.

Nayo said he got a call last week from a father in Asheville whose 11-year-old daughter had started her own nonprofit to support the organization’s work with Afghan refugees.

“It means a lot to see the community coming up with creative ways like this to help the cause,” he said. “This is one example out of many of how people can help. Volunteer with us, create a welcoming team to set up apartments, join our advocacy team, and donate.”

Want to help?