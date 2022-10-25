Fall for Madison street party sees big turnout and plenty of ghostbuster enthusiasts

MADISON—Each autumn this berg of about 2,200 puts on a charming downtown shopping festival led by the Madison Merchants Guild.

Fall for Madison 2022 drew thousands on Oct. 22 for homespun shopping from dozens of regional artisans and food vendors. And merchants festooned their stores with garlands of leaves, pumpkins and the like to welcome the crowds.

A highlight of the Saturday street party for many visitors was a peek in at Madison Dry Goods and Country Store on W. Murphy Street in the heart of downtown.

The store is locating in the building where in 1929 eight victims of the Lawson family slayings were embalmed. On Oct. 21, Netflix featured the store and stories of its haunting in the new series "28 Days Haunted.'' The show features a psychic medium and "demonologist" who spend 28 days inside the store, monitoring and summoning spirits. Six, 40-minute episodes chronicle their creepy findings.

To herald the spooky fun, the store has begun selling T-shirts with a ghost logo just in time for Halloween, and plenty of folks sported them at the street party.