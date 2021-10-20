Fall for Madison ushers in autumn

MADISON

Historic Downtown Madison was bustling on Saturday as crowds of several hundred filled the streets throughout the day for the town’s Fall for Madison autumn festival and marketplace.

Vendors from across the region brought arts and crafts, ranging from homemade soaps and candles, to handcrafted miniature wooden houses and jewelry for the street scene.

Local dance companies, including youngsters from Cheryl’s Dance Centre in Reidsville, entertained the crowd.

Food vendors delivered a wide array of fare, including boiled crab, shrimp and sausage from Eastern North Carolina, Hibachi-style Japanese treats, homestyle barbecue and plenty of sweets.

Local merchants opened their doors wide to the crowd that featured plenty of folks who had traveled from Virginia and the far reaches of Rockingham County to take part.

Pumpkins and mums dotted the downtown, and local kids sold homemade lemonade and cider to passersby, many of whom made it a day on the town with their four-legged friends.

Candace and Jacob Wingfield of Madison enjoyed the day with their 5-month-old daughter, Eliana, who made the scene in pitch-perfect attire—a pumpkin-themed ensemble with a bright orange tutu.