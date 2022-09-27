 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Fun for All: Stoneville streets bustle with festival crowd

STONEVILLE — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the Stoneville Rotary Club-sponsored annual Stoneville Fall Festival held  downtown.

Dozens of arts and crafts vendors joined food trucks and tents to provide an autumn day of fun and commerce for the western Rockingham County town. Brunswick stew bubbled and funnel cakes sizzled as parents strolled their babies, walked their dogs and caught up with their neighbors. And kids played on giant inflatable slides and played games sponsored by the Floyd Missionary Baptist Church. 

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

