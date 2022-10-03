Fall into the autumn spirit at the North Carolina Museum of History

The North Carolina Museum of History announces an October full of exhibits and programs perfect for supernatural seekers, music lovers, history buffs, and scaredy cats alike.

While you’re building your calendar, save the date for The Power of Women in Country Music, opens Oct. 28. Straight from the GRAMMY Museum®, the exhibition is a celebration of the past, present, and future of country music’s greatest female trailblazers. Pre-sale tickets are now available.

Five Ways to Get into the Spooky Fall Season

Hear About North Carolina’s Haunted Past: History and Highballs teams up with The Ghost Guild to share the otherworldly legends of the Old North State over themed cocktails on Oct. 6.

Cozy in for a Night at the Museum: Come experience the Museum After Dark and welcome a lineup of North Carolina written word artists who will share their pieces as part of the Pauli Murray: Imp, Crusader, Dude, Priest exhibition. Listen to local artists’ poetry and wander through the exhibit as you sip beer or wine from Harlem Brewing Company on Oct. 7.

Understand Your Piece of History: Have a mysterious historical object and want to know more? Make an appointment with a conservator for an assessment and advice on care on Oct. 7.

Tune into Terrifying True Stories: North Carolina holds the infamous title “the Graveyard of the Atlantic.” Joe Schwarzer, Director, North Carolina Maritime Museum System, shares how the notorious spot off our coast got its title in an engaging History at High Noon on Oct. 12.

Fiddle Your Fears Away: Come hear some bluegrass music, learn how it began, and meet some of the instruments the genre uses in a History Adventures program on Oct. 12.

No matter what you’re looking for this autumn, the North Carolina Museum of History has exhibits and programs perfect for the changing season. Stay up to date on all events and exhibits at the museum website, ncmuseumofhistory.org.

