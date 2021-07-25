Families find togetherness, ways to give back through Civil Air Patrol

“I was kind of wrangled into it. I went to a few meetings,” she said. “Military type things and CAP had never been a part of my life so I found it very interesting.

“It is a way for me to give back to the community and to use the skills I have developed in my professional careers to further the CAP mission,” Snyder said. “CAP really gets involved with the community and it really shapes our young people, too.”

She met Wooters in 2018 while working at Cone Health Urgent Care Center in Greensboro. A friendship developed, and now they live in Eden with Haleigh, Abby, and Mara’s three-year-old, Ellie Burchell.

Daughter of Shelby Pruitt Vernon and James Snyder, both of Madison, Snyder graduated in 2006 from Rockingham High School. She was certified as a CNA through Rockingham Community College then earned her two-year radiology certificate from Danville Regional Hospital.

Initially, Snyder worked at Madison Urgent Care before taking a job with Cone’s Urgent Care in Greensboro. When Reidsville’s urgent care opened in May 2020, Snyder transferred to the local facility as an X-ray tech.