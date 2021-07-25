Families find togetherness, ways to give back through Civil Air Patrol

EDEN — It’s not unusual for the topics of conversation in Brent Wooters’ home to center around the Civil Air Patrol—especially with all the activities they have been involved in the past few months.
Brent and his daughter, Haleigh, along with his fiancé, Mara Snyder, are members of the Randolph Composite Squadron NC—107 U.S. Air Force Auxiliary. Mara’s daughter, Abby Burchell, is anxiously looking forward to becoming a cadet in September when she turns 12.
During the last several months when Rockingham County held vaccination clinics, they worked them as well as the FEMA site in Greensboro. More than 240 N.C. wing members participated in the pandemic missions, working more than 55,000 volunteer hours with a value of $1,454,750. They delivered personal protective equipment and supplies across North Carolina.
The Wooters family also has been involved in CAP recruitment programs, the latest being July 9 for Homeschoolers of Rockingham County and another one on July 10 in Asheboro.
“I really have enjoyed being a part of the recruitment activities,” said Snyder, a native of Eden. “It was good to see some of them interested and coming up and talk to us. It was also nice engaging with the adults as well to become senior members.”
No type of military experience is required, she said.
“Many adults don’t know what to expect until we start telling them what we do and how we engage with the community,” Snyder said, adding, “It’s a way to give back.”
Born in Asheboro, Haleigh was the first family member to join CAP when a friend got her involved in 2017. Haleigh was attending Uharrie Charter Academy from where she graduated in 2018.
She was a CAP cadet until she turned 21 in February and became a senior member. The program educates youth in four main program areas — leadership, aerospace, fitness and character development.
“Seniors run most of the programs while cadets learn about aerospace and learn how to drill and things like that,” Haleigh said.
“I really liked to see everything they do and participate in,” she said, adding with a laugh, “Then I roped my dad into it, and he got Mara involved.”
A native of Asheboro, Brent Wooters graduated in 1992 from Randleman High School, then volunteered and worked for the High Point Emergency Medical Services and Rescue Squad. He also worked on Cone Health’s critical transport truck. In 1998, after completing the Davidson Community College BLET, he was an Asheboro Police Department officer until 2001 before transferring to the Greensboro Police Department until 2006. During those years, he continued volunteering with EMS. He now works at Piedmont Prostate Center.
Wooters took Haleigh to the CAP meetings, where he knew several members. His interest was piqued while sitting through the meetings, and in December, he joined.
A lot of health care officials, EMTs and firefighters are in CAP.
“I felt like that was a good fit for me,” he said.
He participated in the five levels of the education and training program for senior members.
“After completing level one and having six months as senior member, you are eligible for the rank of 2nd lieuntenant,” he said. He was at that level for 18 months before being promoted to first lieutenant.
He anticipates becoming a captain this month, then must complete additional training and wait another 30 months to become a major.
CAP serves many functions, working at national level on any Air Force assigned missions, Homeland Security, and disaster missions with the N.C. Department of Emergency Management, Wooters explained.
Training is ongoing at weekly squadron meetings in Asheboro, but CAP operates all over the state, he said.
All members are volunteers. The only paid personnel are at the national level.
Like Wooters, Mara Snyder became interested while attending the meetings with him and Hailey and now is a second lieutenant.
“I was kind of wrangled into it. I went to a few meetings,” she said. “Military type things and CAP had never been a part of my life so I found it very interesting.
“It is a way for me to give back to the community and to use the skills I have developed in my professional careers to further the CAP mission,” Snyder said. “CAP really gets involved with the community and it really shapes our young people, too.”
She met Wooters in 2018 while working at Cone Health Urgent Care Center in Greensboro. A friendship developed, and now they live in Eden with Haleigh, Abby, and Mara’s three-year-old, Ellie Burchell.
Daughter of Shelby Pruitt Vernon and James Snyder, both of Madison, Snyder graduated in 2006 from Rockingham High School. She was certified as a CNA through Rockingham Community College then earned her two-year radiology certificate from Danville Regional Hospital.
Initially, Snyder worked at Madison Urgent Care before taking a job with Cone’s Urgent Care in Greensboro. When Reidsville’s urgent care opened in May 2020, Snyder transferred to the local facility as an X-ray tech.
Now, majoring in biotechnology at UNC-Pembroke, Haleigh hopes to do hospital lab research after graduating in 2022. She comes home most weekends, partly to work at Lowe’s Foods in Asheboro but also to participate in CAP activities. She hopes to become a private pilot some day. As a cadet, she went up in a airplane twice.
“I really liked the aerospace portion when I was a cadet,” said Haleigh, now learning all the senior requirements.
She especially enjoys the CAP activities involving her family.
“I like that we get to spend that time together,” Haleigh said. “It’s good being able to help out the community when we get to do things together.”