REIDSVILLE — The Betsy-Jeff Penn Educational Center will hold its annual open house on May 6 with plenty of family outdoor activities.

Festivities run from 2-6 p.m. and feature canoeing, hiking, a climbing wall and more. Anglers are welcome to bring their own fishing gear and spend the afternoon casting into Lake Hazel.

The event is free at 804 Cedar Lane. For more information, contact 336-349-9445 or bjpenn4H.org.