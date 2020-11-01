Family gatherings, some church services, fueling COVID-19 spread in Rock

WENTWORTH — Family gatherings and some church services are fueling the spread of COVID-19 in Rockingham County, health experts say.
And with back-to-back holidays coming up, Susan Young, the county's interim public health director, asks citizens to skip big get-togethers and limit celebrations to folks living in one's inner circle.
Mask wearing, social distancing and using good judgement when gathering indoors are key, Young explained.
For instance, while health safety guidelines technically allow 25 people to gather at one time indoors, it may not be safe — especially if those individuals are eating and drinking and removing masks to do so, Young said.
The threat of infection is high right now in Rockingham with a percent positive rate of over 8%, Young said. Over the past week, three more county residents — all between 80-90 and with underlying health issues — died from the novel coronavirus, health statistics show. The county death toll now stands at 29.
In better news, the number of patients requiring hospitalization dropped from 39 to 15 this week, officials reported.
This plunge comes as a relief as hospitals nationwide, especially in rural areas like Rockingham County, feel the stress of record-breaking infection rates with the new worldwide COVID-19 surge.
For the past couple of weeks, the county has outpaced the state average infection rate with more than 8% of tested residents showing a positive result for COVID-19.
By contrast, the state average percent positive rate has ranged from 6.6%-7.1% during that time.
The rates are above the recommended 5% or lower percent positive rate considered safe for communities by public health experts.
And as the weekend's Halloween holiday loomed, public health officials braced for even more infections.
To understand the continuing increase in local infection rates, consider county health statistics from mid-October.
Since Oct. 16, when cases numbered 1,644, the infection rate here has grown by 22.8% with total infections since the start of the pandemic numbering 2,019 on Friday.
Nearly 1,200 North Carolinians were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, state health statistics showed.
She reminds that contact tracers handle all health information confidentially and do not divulge the names of infected individuals or share the names of their contacts.
And Young encourages people to answer all phone calls, even those from unfamiliar numbers, in case a contact tracer attempts to get in touch.
County residents can further take control of their health by getting flu shots and preventing co-infection of flu and COVID-19, Young said, noting she has already seen one such case of double illness.
State and county health officials also urge the public to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
The Rockingham County Health Department continues to provide drive-up flu shots at the Governmental Center in Wentworth on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Young said. People with insurance coverage should bring insurance cards. Shots will cost $30 for those who are uninsured, but Young said the department will work with individuals who cannot afford the fee.
In Rockingham, 1,276, or 63.2%, of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 675, or 33.4%, are home recuperating.
The county of about 91,000 has conducted 30, 821 novel coronavirus tests to date, records show.
Infectious disease experts caution that there may be many more infected patients than are tested. They forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases — between 25-40% — are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
Health stats show 1,151 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40 years old, while 816 are below. Ages were not specified for 52 patients.
Statewide, 269,021 people had contracted COVID-19 and 4,283 had died as of Friday.
Those who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
