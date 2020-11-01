Family gatherings, some church services, fueling COVID-19 spread in Rock

She reminds that contact tracers handle all health information confidentially and do not divulge the names of infected individuals or share the names of their contacts.

And Young encourages people to answer all phone calls, even those from unfamiliar numbers, in case a contact tracer attempts to get in touch.

County residents can further take control of their health by getting flu shots and preventing co-infection of flu and COVID-19, Young said, noting she has already seen one such case of double illness.

State and county health officials also urge the public to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.

The Rockingham County Health Department continues to provide drive-up flu shots at the Governmental Center in Wentworth on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Young said. People with insurance coverage should bring insurance cards. Shots will cost $30 for those who are uninsured, but Young said the department will work with individuals who cannot afford the fee.

In Rockingham, 1,276, or 63.2%, of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 675, or 33.4%, are home recuperating.