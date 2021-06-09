Farm to Fork Feast: Record crowd for Spring 2021 Grown & Gathered supports Help, Inc.

EDEN

The reflection of hundreds of twinkle lights glowed as a record crowd of guests dined along the canal at Spray Mercantile recently for the Spring 2021 Grown & Gathered farm-to-table feast and fundraiser.

Sponsored by Eden Tourism and Special Events, the sell-out gala laid the table for 110 diners who enjoyed regionally-sourced fare by guest chef Jarrett Nycamp of Blissful Palette in Rockingham County.

Organizers created an extended community table to rival the length of a football field by linking tables end-to-end along the water. Appointed with loose arrangements of wild flowers, table settings featured rustic highlights, including textured wood plates and brown butcher paper envelopes in which silverware and menus were tucked.

Greens, carrots, cucumbers, herbs, butter and eggs from Sunset Market Gardens helped make the menu, as well as Tuttle’s Farm strawberries, shiitake mushrooms from Fogwood Farms and fresh bread from Rising Sun Breads.

A highlight this year: a deviled egg bar.

Guests also dined on strawberry balsamic pork loin, lemon herb chicken, honey carrots, asparagus, fingerling potatoes, sausage and wild rice-stuffed mushrooms during the evening party.