REIDSVILLE — Longtime Reidsville Fire Chief David Bracken recently announced he will retire July 1 and city officials have tapped Joshua Farmer, the city's assistance fire chief and fire marshal, to take his post.

Farmer was selected after a competitive review of 21 applications for the job, city officials announced in a news release.

City Manager Summer Woodard ultimately selected Farmer from two finalist candidates.

“It is very impressive what future Chief Farmer has been able to accomplish at this point in his career,” Woodard said. “His drive to succeed and his personable nature gave me, and our Management Team, great confidence in his ability to move into the top role at the Fire Department. He has earned this opportunity.”

A native of Reidsville, Farmer has been a full-time member of the Reidsville Fire Department since 2014. The Reidsville High School graduate played football and baseball for the Rams and was a member of many clubs and organizations at the school.

During his senior year, he joined the Fire Department’s Explorer Post to gain volunteer experience for his college resume.

That service showed him his passion for helping others and a career that would allow him to give back to the community that had given so much to him, he said.

In June 2017, Farmer was promoted to Reidsville's Administrative Fire Captain. By December 2020, he was promoted to Assistant Fire Chief/ Fire Marshal.

His duties in that role included: planning, directing and reviewing the activities and operations of the RFD, maintaining the department’s budget, serving as public information officer, investigating fires, conducting fire inspections, and instructing public fire education classes.

Farmer has an associate’s segree in Fire Protection Technology from Guilford Technical Community College, a bachelor of science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Management from East Carolina University and he will earn a master’s segree in Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in the fall.

He is also a graduate of the Chief Officer Executive Development Program. Since 2013, Farmer has acquired 17 state certifications pertaining to fire, police, and emergency medical services.

For the past five years, Farmer has been a part-time Reidsville Police Department officer.

He and his wife, Eboni, live in Reidsville. And he continues to be a big supporter of the Reidsville Rams in his off time.