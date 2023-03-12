CHAPEL HILL – The Farmville Central basketball team put together a fourth quarter run, and played lockdown defense to knock off previously undefeated Reidsville by a 75-63 margin in the 2A NCHSAA state championship Saturday afternoon at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

The Jaguars pushed the tempo and were hot from the perimeter all afternoon, knocking down eight 3-pointers over the course of the day. Farmville was led by a 35-point performance by senior Jah Short, who also grabbed seven rebounds on his way to earning the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player award and the program’s eighth state championship. In addition, the Jaguars avenged last season’s 71-68 loss to Robinson in the 2022 state title game on March 12, 2022.

“It’s been 364 days to the day and we didn’t shy away from losing last year. If you want to talk about our history – and I told our guys – history don’t win today. Some people picked us to lose and we used it to fuel our fire. We knew they were a super-talented basketball team, but we knew across the board that we were a really good basketball team this summer that played the best of the best and we didn’t shy away from any of the big dogs. Northwood, Richmond – I mean I can keep naming them. We had a great summer through November. Our only blemish was Don Bosco who have got the number one player in the country,” Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford said.

The Jaguars started fast as the outscored the Rams 11-3 in the opening frame.

Aside from a two-handed jam by freshman center Kendre Harrison off of the opening tip, the Rams couldn’t seem to buy a bucket in opening few minutes. But they eventually trimmed the lead with a late run to cut it to 16-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Part of the problem for the Rams during several stretches, aside for point guard Dionte Neal and Harrison, no one else could score, and credit Farmville Central’s suffocating perimeter defense.

The Jaguars kept the pedal to the medal as they collectively knocked down five 3-point baskets in the first half and were led by the hot-hand Short who seemingly scored at will as they built a 30-20 advantage near the midway point of the second period. But thanks to back-to-back steal and fast break scores by Neal, Reidsville cut it to 35-30 at the half.

Unfortunately, every time the Rams would get it down to two possessions, the Jags would score again.

In the final few seconds, Short slashed to the rim for a score right before the buzzer to close out the third period on top at 51-46.

In the fourth quarter, Farmville Central really turned up the heat as they put together several runs to go up 14 points forcing the Rams to call a timeout.

Reidsville got it down to three possessions, but time was running short and the Jags bled the clock and hit their free throws down the stretch to close out the win.

In addition to Short, two other Jaguars scored in double-figures as well. JD Daniels and MJ Williams both added 14 points in the game. Daniels added nine rebounds and had a pair of assists on his way to earning Most Outstanding Player honors. Williams closed out his day with three rebounds and three assists.

Neal led the Rams with 34 points and had five steals and was named as his teams MVP. Harrison added 13 points, 14 rebounds and had five blocks. Amari Baggett chipped in 10 more.

Reidsville closed out the season with a record of 26-1 and Farmville Central finished at 30-1.

The Rams were the unbeaten champions of the Mid-State 2A, winning the regular season and conference tournament championship. Reidsville’s team collected the program’s fifth regional championship and their first state championship appearance since 2003. The Rams are 4-1 in all title appearances.

“We are disappointed by the way the game ended. It hurts, but hopefully we will regroup and be back next year,” Reidsville head basketball coach Jason Ross said.

“We cut the lead to 3 or maybe 4. Defensive rebounds killed us . . . they were able to get the 3-point shot off which was a dagger for us and put us in a hole. We are a really good team, but we just had some lapses on defense as far as rebounding and that really hurt us,” said Ross.

The Rams had a formidable size advantage in the post with six-foot-eight Harrison being the center of attention so-to-speak. But the Jags plan to combat his dominance worked even though RHS fans thought he deserved more whistles.

“What I was afraid would happen, happened. They were pushing my big man out underneath and we were hoping to get the call that they were pushing him out, but we weren’t getting the calls, so that kind of took us out of what we were trying to do. As far as quickness, we were right there with them. Kendre can guard their big and that outside wing. He did a good job of that, but defensive rebounding killed us,” said Ross.

Farmville Central’s lone loss this season was to Don Bosco Prep, an elite basketball program out of Ramsey, NJ on Dec. 30, 2022 by a 79-74 margin.

Following that, the Jaguars reeled off 20-consecutive victories entering the title game.

This was the Jags fourth state title appearance in the last five seasons. The win locked up eight state titles in program history and Farmville Central’s 11th regional championship.

Reidsville - Life Lessons and the Big Picture

Championship runs are monumental in both a player and coach’s life, but Ross believes their season was a success on a whole other level.

“We have been through a lot as a team this year as a team. We avoided a major tragedy mid-season. Kendre and some of his other teammates were involved in a car accident where they could have lost their lives. The Lord gave us favor that day. If you would have seen the vehicles, you would have thought everybody in the cars died. It’s been that and other things that have brought us together. It’s been an unbelievable journey for Reidsville and the Reidsville community – for everybody involved with the program. We are just excited for the opportunity that we had today. We fell short. As you can see, my guys are hurt about it, but these boys are going to be brothers for the rest of their lives. We won’t have Amari, but we are excited about the prospects of what we may be able to do next year,” Ross said.

Meanwhile, Williford was quick to shift the focus from himself and his storied legacy to his team’s attention to detail, because it is a players program he said that made the championship possible.

“Well, if you have ever been to our practices, you probably wonder why some of them guys don’t play more because there is a lot of talent. Being the basketball coach at Farmville Central is tough because we’ve got talent, but we don’t go one versus two’s. We split up evenly, and our practices are wars. I think that is what builds them for times like this because when the practices are tough. When you get in games, you are used to being tough and that was the biggest thing we went through this year is being a tough basketball team and mental toughness Monday’s - running every break. Not because you are in trouble, but just to create a mental toughness mind-set and these guys bought-in,” said Williford.

Farmville said “Burn the Boats”

The Jaguars entered the arena wearing t-shirts with the moniker “Burn the Boats” - and no one in the media, or some in the stands, knew what that meant until the post-game press conference.

“We are not big on calling plays, we are big on making plays . . . before we played our first game this year, we watched a clip about - when you get to that island, the Dean Dome. We originally thought Reynolds was the island, but it got changed to the Dean Dome and I said that’s what we want because we don’t want it to be comfortable because you are never going to win a game with convenience, so the destination got changed. So we just talked all year about being in a boat and trying to get back here and when we got here, we would burn the boat because we are not looking back. We talked about it religiously this year, everyone being on the boat – everyone being together with one mission, one common goal, and everyone bought-in,” said Willoford.

Farmville Central has won four out of the last five championships and five out of the last seven for what has truly turned into a high school basketball dynasty.

BOX SCORE

R 13 17 16 21 63

F 16 19 19 21 75