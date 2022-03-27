Fast Company ranks Pella No. 8 for innovative design

REIDSVILLE — Window and door manufacturer Pella, with operations in Reidsville, was recently ranked No. 8 on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Design Companies’ list of corporations worldwide.

The 97-year-old company, known for innovation in design, received special praise for the introduction of the Easy Slide Operator system in 2021, which has since quickly become a preferred method over the continuous cranking of traditional window hardware.

The Easy Slide Operator system requires less than five pounds of pressure to operate creating a new way to open and close casement and awning windows with just an easy up-and-down sliding motion, for example.

This innovative hardware solution has been broadly recognized for design excellence, earning accolades as Most Innovative Window (Window + Door), Most Valuable Product (Residential Products) and Top 30 Most Innovative Products (Dotdash Meredith’s Beautiful Kitchens & Baths magazine), to name a few.

Pella has also kept pace with its trend for innovative products this year when with the launch of Hidden Screen in February. The first and only hidden screen for vinyl windows among leading national window brands, the screen development was met with excitement from homeowners, company officials said in the release.

“I’m proud to work for a company that puts thoughtful, inventive design at the forefront of customer solutions, along with providing products of unmatched functionality and durability,” said Mara Caldwell, Pella’s Manufacturing Facility Manager in Reidsville. “Our team in Reidsville is part of a greater legacy of outstanding craftsmanship and making a direct and lasting impact on the lives of owners.”

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

Pella has a long history of innovation since the company’s founding in 1925. Today, the company produces several lines of window and door options. The company’s Reidsville plant manufactures vinyl windows and patio doors.

“Thanks to the legacy of Pella and our continued focus on innovation in with design and building of windows, our team members throughout the organization are part of something special and groundbreaking,” said Caldwell. “This recognition from Fast Company is a testament to the forward-thinking, boundary-breaking talent that we have throughout our organization nationwide.”

For information on current skilled trades-related job openings at Pella, visit pella.com/about/careers for a listing of opportunities available nationwide.