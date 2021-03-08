Federal prosecutor from Greensboro faces State Bar complaint that he misled a witness

Harrison had obtained a series of what are known as factoring loans from GrandSouth Bank, and Chut was part of a team investigating whether Douglas Corriher, a vice president of the bank’s factoring loan department, and others had conspired with Harrison to get around the bank’s lending limits to obtain funding for Harrison’s staffing business, according to federal court documents and Law360, a subscription-based legal news service.

Law360 reported that federal prosecutors believed that Corriher and other bank executives used agreements with what amounted to fake companies to advance credit based on those companies’ accounts receivable. The invoices, however, belonged to Harrison’s business, and the advances would get sent to an account Harrison had control over, the news service reported.

Prosecutors alleged that Corriher and another bank executive knew that Harrison was not paying his payroll taxes but kept making the advances. That served two purposes, prosecutors said — it helped the company stay afloat and it provided a profit to the bank because the company could pay back the loans.

As part of the investigation, Shannon Michelle Drake, a bank executive, testified twice in front of a federal grand jury — on Sept. 25, 2012, and May 29, 2013, the complaint from the State Bar said.