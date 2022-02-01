FedEx drivers traded packages for drugs, Eden police say

EDEN — Six people, including two FedEx employees, face charges in what police say was a scheme to trade packages for drugs.

Investigators learned last week that FedEx drivers in the Eden area were possibly trading packages for narcotics instead of delivering them, police said in a news release.

During the investigation, police searched four locations in the city between Thursday and Monday. They recovered more than $10,000 worth of FedEx packages at the four sites, with drugs also found at three of them. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office assisted in one of the searches.

The following people, all from Eden, have been charged:

• John Paul Southard, 29, a FedEx employee, accessing computers to defraud and larceny by employee, both felonies. Bail set at $7,500. Next court appearance is Feb. 10.

• Robert Earl Wilfong, 55, conspiracy to commit larceny by employee, receiving stolen property, possession of a schedule II-controlled substance, all felonies, and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and animal cruelty. Bail set at $12,500. Next court date is Feb. 9.