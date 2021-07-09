Feds still looking into Greensboro site for center for immigrant children, mayor says

GREENSBORO — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is still looking into the possibility of locating a facility for unaccompanied immigrant children at a former private school campus here, the city’s mayor said.
HHS is “still doing their due diligence,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said Wednesday when contacted by the News & Record. As of 6 p.m. Friday, the federal department had not responded to the N&R’s request for an update.
Vaughan was among officials who confirmed in May that HHS was considering using the former home of the American Hebrew Academy off Hobbs Road as a center where children could stay temporarily while awaiting reunion with family members in the United States.
U.S. policy requires that unaccompanied children that cross the southern boundary from countries that do not directly border the U.S. be turned over to the Office of Refugee Resettlement so they can have their cases heard by immigration judges, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.
The mayor said that since May she has been in one or two meetings with HHS officials and American Hebrew Academy staff as the federal agency continues to ask questions and evaluate the campus.
Vaughan said she does not know of any timeline for when HHS might make a decision. She also said she has not been part of any negotiations between the owners of the campus and HHS.
Mark Guthrie, the educational adviser for American Hebrew Academy said Wednesday in an email there are “no further developments at this time.”
If the government chooses the AHA site, it could hold from 700-800 minors aged 12-18 who have entered the country without family members and are going through the process of contacting relatives in the United States.
The mayor said she sees “a lot of plusses” to the idea, such as the possibility of bringing up to 800 high- quality new jobs to the city.
“By and large the feedback I’ve gotten from the community has been very positive,” she said.
Information on AHA’s website advertises the vacant school as, “beautifully situated on a 100-acre campus, including a 22-acre lake,” with “31 buildings including 16 dormitory houses, 35 residential staff apartments, and an 88,000 square feet, $18 million athletic center and natatorium.”
Interest in the Greensboro site relates to a surge in border crossings by unaccompanied minors earlier this year, with a record set in March.
Those apprehensions by the border patrol decreased in April and May, according to reports by the Associated Press and Forbes.
The number of children the government is housing in emergency temporary facilities has also decreased, with the Biden administration saying significant improvements have been made, including a redoubling of efforts to swiftly reunify kids with their families or move them to licensed long-term care facilities.
Some migrant youth staying at large-scale emergency shelters have described desperation over their situation.
At a facility in Houston that has since closed, a 17-year-old from El Salvador who was interviewed by immigrant advocates for a court filing said she had to wear the same clothes and underwear for two weeks and went eight days without being able to shower.
“We spent most of the day in our beds at Houston because there was nothing else to do,” she said.
Late last month, officials said they were closing four temporary shelters, while also cautioning that minors were still arriving.
Aurora Miranda-Maese, juvenile coordinator for the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement, noted during a June 29 hearing in a federal court in Los Angeles that the number of children received from border authorities had increased in the prior week.