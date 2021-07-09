Feds still looking into Greensboro site for center for immigrant children, mayor says

GREENSBORO — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is still looking into the possibility of locating a facility for unaccompanied immigrant children at a former private school campus here, the city’s mayor said.

HHS is “still doing their due diligence,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said Wednesday when contacted by the News & Record. As of 6 p.m. Friday, the federal department had not responded to the N&R’s request for an update.

Vaughan was among officials who confirmed in May that HHS was considering using the former home of the American Hebrew Academy off Hobbs Road as a center where children could stay temporarily while awaiting reunion with family members in the United States.

U.S. policy requires that unaccompanied children that cross the southern boundary from countries that do not directly border the U.S. be turned over to the Office of Refugee Resettlement so they can have their cases heard by immigration judges, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The mayor said that since May she has been in one or two meetings with HHS officials and American Hebrew Academy staff as the federal agency continues to ask questions and evaluate the campus.