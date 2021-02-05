Female inmate attempts suicide at Rockingham Co. Detention Facility

WENTWORTH — A female inmate at the Rockingham County Detention Facility attempted to commit suicide early Friday, according to a spokesman for the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

A RCSO officer discovered the woman, who was housed in a cell by herself, at around 9:30 a.m. while performing a routine inmate check, said Lt. Kevin Suthard, RCSO spokesman, via email on Friday evening.

Suthard did not disclose the inmate's name, age or charges.

Sources close to the facility said the inmate attempted to hang herself, though the sheriff's office has not officially released details of the incident.

After finding the inmate in peril, "The detention officers quickly began to render appropriate medical aid to the inmate,'' Suthard said via email.

The inmate was subsequently transported to a local hospital where she is receiving follow-up care, Suthard said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates at www.rockinghamnow.com.

