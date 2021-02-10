Female Rock Co. inmate, 25, dies after attempting suicide

WENTWORTH — As the state grapples with high numbers of inmate suicides, a woman who attempted to hang herself in her Rockingham County Detention Facility cell early Friday died from her injuries on Saturday at a Triad area hospital, according to authorities. The death marked the first suicide at the jail in more than a decade.
Ashley Marie Eggleston, 25, of Bassett, Va., had been jailed since Feb. 2 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, said Lt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the Rockingham County Sherriff's Office, via email.
Eggleston, who was housed alone in her cell, was discovered at around 9:30 a.m. Friday by detention officers during a routine cell check, Suthard said in the email. Detention officers rendered first aid and Eggleston was subsequently transported to an area hospital, Suthard said.
Authorities would not disclose details about exactly how Eggleston attempted the hanging. Suthard said he could not divulge the number of detention officers assigned to the jail's current 176 inmates, explaining such a disclosure could cause security problems. All detention officers are trained in suicide prevention, he said.
“On any given day there are over 18,000 individuals in jails across the state,” writes Susan Pollitt, DRNC supervising attorney and leading advocate in the area of disabilities and incarceration, said in the report. “Many are disabled and endangered by unsafe conditions and lack of health care for mental health disabilities and substance use disorders. Once in jail, without adequate screening and treatment, too many are dying.”
Eggleston's social media pages show a smiling petite blonde, enjoying taking selfies with friends and family. Posts from friends in late December encouraged Eggleston to take good care of herself and suggested strategies for triumph over substance abuse.
If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day. Spanish language assistance available. Call: 800-273-8255.
