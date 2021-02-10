 Skip to main content
Female Rock Co. inmate, 25, dies after attempting suicide
Female Rock Co. inmate, 25, dies after attempting suicide

WENTWORTH — As the state grapples with high numbers of inmate suicides, a woman who attempted to hang herself in her Rockingham County Detention Facility cell early Friday died from her injuries on Saturday at a Triad area hospital, according to authorities. The death marked the first suicide at the jail in more than a decade. 

Ashley Marie Eggleston, 25, of Bassett, Va., had been jailed since Feb. 2 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, said Lt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the Rockingham County Sherriff's Office, via email.

Eggleston, who was housed alone in her cell, was discovered  at around 9:30 a.m. Friday by detention officers during a routine cell check, Suthard said in the email. Detention officers rendered first aid and Eggleston was subsequently transported to an area hospital, Suthard said. 

Authorities would not disclose details about exactly how Eggleston attempted the hanging. Suthard said he could not divulge the number of detention officers assigned to the jail's current 176 inmates, explaining such a disclosure could cause security problems. All detention officers are trained in suicide prevention, he said.

 The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case at the request of Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page, Suthard said Saturday night. Such an inquiry by the SBI is standard in jail suicide cases, authorities said.
The county last had an inmate suicide when Barry Carlton Burris Jr. took his life at the detention center on Nov. 15, 2010, Suthard said via email. 
Statewide, inmate suicides have increased in recent years at a rate that alarms health officials and disability advocates.
Meanwhile, outdated state prison policy needs reforms that highlight more suicide prevention strategies, inmate advocates contend.
 
In 2019, the state tallied 20 deaths by suicide in its jails, the highest number since North Carolina began keeping an official record of inmate suicides in 2013. 
In 2019, 41% of all jail deaths were deaths by suicide, according to data from a June 2 report by Disability Rights NC. And the year saw a 67% increase in inmate suicides, up from 12 such deaths in 2018, according to the report.
More than half of the 2019 victims were between 26-35.
Statistics for 2020 and 2021 were not immediately available. 
 
Advocates with Disability Rights NC point out in the June report that the 2019 41% rate exceeds the national jail suicide rate of 31%, calculated in 2016.

 “On any given day there are over 18,000 individuals in jails across the state,” writes Susan Pollitt, DRNC supervising attorney and leading advocate in the area of disabilities and incarceration, said in the report. “Many are disabled and endangered by unsafe conditions and lack of health care for mental health disabilities and substance use disorders. Once in jail, without adequate screening and treatment, too many are dying.”

Eggleston's social media pages show a smiling petite blonde, enjoying taking selfies with friends and family. Posts from friends in late December encouraged Eggleston to take good care of herself and suggested strategies for triumph over substance abuse. 

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day. Spanish language assistance available. Call: 800-273-8255.

 
 
 



