Female Rock Co. inmate, 25, dies after attempting suicide

More than half of the 2019 victims were between 26-35.

Statistics for 2020 and 2021 were not immediately available.

In 2019, 41% of all jail deaths were deaths by suicide, according to data from a June 2 report by Disability Rights NC. And the year saw a 67% increase in inmate suicides, up from 12 such deaths in 2018, according to the report.Advocates with Disability Rights NC point out in the June report that the 2019 41% rate exceeds the national jail suicide rate of 31%, calculated in 2016.