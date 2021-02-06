Female Rock Co. inmate, 25, dies after attempting suicide

WENTWORTH — A woman who attempted to hang herself in her Rockingham County Detention Facility cell early Friday died from her injuries on Saturday at a Triad area hospital, according to authorities.

Ashley Marie Eggleston, 25, of Bassett, Va., had been jailed for charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, said Lt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the Rockingham County Sherriff's Office, via email.

Eggleston, who was housed alone in her cell, was discovered at around 9:30 a.m. Friday by detention officers during a routine cell check, Suthard said in the email. Detention officers rendered first aid and Eggleston was subsequently transported to an area hospital, Suthard said.

Authorities would not disclose details about exactly how Eggleston attempted the hanging.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation into the incident at the request of Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page, Suthard said Saturday night.

