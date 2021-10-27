Ferrell of ReDirections tells Kiwanis the benefits of mediation and conflict resolution services

REIDSVILLE — Alexey Ferrell, executive director of ReDirections of Rockingham County, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Reidsville Kiwanis Club.

Ferrell explained that the chief goal of her agency is to provide mediation services to help citizens settle disputes. Through such give and take discussions, the organization provides an alternative to time-consuming and costly courtroom procedures, Ferrell said.

In mediation, the parties involved in a dispute agree to sit down with a trained mediator to work out solutions to the problems in everyone’s best interest.

As part of ReDirections services, they offer an intervention class for people who have physically abused another person. The class focuses on domestic violence, helping keep families safe and holding perpetrators accountable for their behavior. Such classes are designed to teach abusers to think critically and reflectively in order to alter their behavior.

The agency further offers conflict resolution training in the county’s public schools. Only Rockingham County High School is participating at this time. The goal of the training is to enhance students’ ability to solve conflict peacefully and is facilitated with discussion, short videos and other activities to get students involved.

