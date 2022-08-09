 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fifth Annual "Remember Freetown" seminar set for Aug. 13

  • 0
First grade, 1948 Madison Colored School yearbook

The fifth annual “Remember Freetown” seminar is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison. The first yearbook of Madison School (1948) has been found; Comer photos of Freetown residents need to be identified.

 PROVIDED

The fifth annual "Remember Freetown" seminar is set for Aug. 13 from 1-3 p.m. at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison.

The first yearbook of Madison School (1948) has been found, and Comer photos of Freetown residents need to be identified by members of the community, organizers said.

Seminar leaders also hope to share new information from the 1959 City Directory, the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County and the Rockingham Community archives to spark memories.

Guests are asked to bring mementos, photos, letters or other historical documents that may be helpful in understanding the history and legacy of the Freetown community in Madison.

Learn more about how to research your family, and contribute your memories and stories to the ongoing Remembering Freetown project.

People are also reading…

For information, call 336-623-3168.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

40 earn high school diplomas at RCC

40 earn high school diplomas at RCC

WENTWORTH — Rockingham Community College held a graduation ceremony July 21, honoring 40 graduates of its High School Equivalency and Adult Hi…

Dance artist Duane Cyrus bids farewell to Greensboro

Dance artist Duane Cyrus bids farewell to Greensboro

Before he leaves for a new position at the University of Arizona, Duane Cyrus will present a multi-disciplinary performance art installation and community discussion, titled "Time: Liminal." It's the focus of his Residency at the Hyers. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert