Fifth Annual "Remember Freetown" seminar set for Aug. 13

The fifth annual "Remember Freetown" seminar is set for Aug. 13 from 1-3 p.m. at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison.

The first yearbook of Madison School (1948) has been found, and Comer photos of Freetown residents need to be identified by members of the community, organizers said.

Seminar leaders also hope to share new information from the 1959 City Directory, the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County and the Rockingham Community archives to spark memories.

Guests are asked to bring mementos, photos, letters or other historical documents that may be helpful in understanding the history and legacy of the Freetown community in Madison.

Learn more about how to research your family, and contribute your memories and stories to the ongoing Remembering Freetown project.

For information, call 336-623-3168.