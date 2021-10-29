Fight between teen girls sparks Eden shooting, one injured, one arrested, one suspect at large

EDEN — Eden police are searching for 24-year-old Denzel Myers of Reidsville in connection with a Thursday night shooting sparked by a fight between two teenage girls, police said Friday in a news release.
Destiny Blake Cardwell, 19, of Eden has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the case that left another young woman with minor injuries, police said.
Myers is wanted on a charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Investigators with the Eden Police Department said two young women involved in a fight asked friends and family members to help them plot "revenge" against one another after their initial scuffle.
According to a police news release, detectives knew that the young women and their groups planned to meet at a location just outside of Eden city limits to continue their feud.
But when one of the groups arrived at the unspecified location, they discovered the other group waiting with multiple carloads of people and decided to continue driving to Eden, police said in the release.
Next, the waiting group followed and members of the two groups exchanged gunfire, police said.
Police were called about 8:30 p.m. to South Hamilton and Bridge streets where they found one person with a minor gunshot injury. Investigators have not disclosed the name of the victim or their condition.
After canvassing the area, investigators arrested and charged Cardwell. She is being held at the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $100,000 secured bond, police said in the release.
Two additional calls about gunfire came in to officers as they were heading to the crime scene at South Hamilton and Bridge: a report of shots fired near Taylor Street, and a tip that someone had been shot in the face near Jay and Patrick streets.
The investigation is ongoing, and police ask that anyone with information contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
