Fight between teen girls sparks shooting, one injured, one arrested, one suspect at large

EDEN — Eden Police are searching for 24-year-old Denzel Myers of Reidsville in connection with a Thursday night shooting sparked by a fight between two teenage girls, police said in a news release Friday.

Destiny Blake Cardwell, 19, of Eden, has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the case that left another young woman with minor injuries, the release said.

Myers is wanted for one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Investigators with the Eden Police Department said two young women involved in a fight asked friends and family members to help them plot "revenge" against one another after their initial scuffle.

According to an EPD news release, detectives knew that the young women and their groups planned to meet at a location just outside of Eden city limits to continue their feud.

But when one of the groups arrived at the unspecified location, they discovered the other group waiting with multiple carloads of people and decided to continue driving to Eden, police said in the release.

Next, the waiting group followed and members of the two groups exchanged gunfire, police said.