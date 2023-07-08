Filing for Rockingham County’s 2023 Municipal Election candidates opened here on July 7 and will extend to July 21 at noon, according to an announcement by the Elections Director of the Rockingham County Board of Elections Paula Seamster.

The county’s six municipalities have slots on the ballot for 17 city council members, three mayors and three aldermen. Some 90 of the state’s 100 counties are expected to hold municipal elections, according to the State Board of Elections.

About 475 of the state’s more than 550 cities, towns, and villages — also called municipalities — have elections in 2023.

To be eligible to run for such races, candidates must be 21 by the day of the election and must pay a filing fee of $10 in cash, check or money order.

The breakdown of open seats by city in Rockingham County includes:

City of Eden: Council seats for Ward 1, Ward 2, Ward 6, and Ward 7.

Town of Madison: Seats for mayor and three aldermen.

Town of Mayodan: Seats for mayor and three town council members.

City of Reidsville: Seats for two District A city council posts and two in District B.

Town of Stoneville: Seats for mayor and three town council members.

Town of Wentworth: Seats for three town council members.

As of Saturday, the following candidates had filed:

Eden:

Ward 1: Jason Wood

Ward 2: Bruce Nooe

Ward 6: Greg Light

Madison:

Alderman: Tom Rogers

Alderman: Jimmy Shelton

Alderman: Dawn Dalton

Mayodan:

Mayor: Chad Wall

Town Council:

Michael Alexander

Buck Shelton

Reidsville:

District A City Council:

William Hairston

George Rucker Jr.

District B City Council:

Shannon C. Coates

Sherri G. Walker

Stoneville: No filings

Wentworth:

Town council:

Dennis Paschal III

Evelyn Conner

Updated candidate lists will be posted daily during the filing period on the State Board’s website: Candidate Lists at: https://www.ncsbe.gov/results-data/candidate-lists#current.

Work within municipal government is rewarding and vital work, state election leaders said.

“Service at the municipal level often has the most direct impact on the communities in which we live,’’ said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state BOE. “We hope many candidates sign up to run for local office this year. We also encourage eligible individuals across the state to register and vote in their local elections.

In addition to the age and fee requirements, candidates must:

Be a registered voter of the municipality at the time they file for office. If not already registered, they can register at the time they file their notice of candidacy.

Reside within the district or ward for an office that is elected by district or ward.

File a Municipal Notice of Candidacy (Fillable PDF) with their county board of elections and pay a filing fee set by the municipality (or submit a petition in lieu of paying the fee).

File an organizational report for the candidate committee with the county board of elections within 10 days of filing a notice of candidacy or within 10 days of organizing the candidate committee, whichever occurs first, and comply with all other campaign finance requirements.

For partisan elections, be affiliated with the same political party in which he or she intends to file for at least 90 days prior to the filing date.

Disclose any felony convictions. A felony conviction does not preclude holding elective office if the candidate has completed their felony sentence.

A person whose name appeared on the ballot in a partisan primary election is not eligible to have their name placed on the general municipal election ballot as an unaffiliated candidate for the same office in that year.

Candidates for boards of education and sanitary district boards must be at least 21 years old by Election Day, reside within the district of the office they seek, and pay a filing fee of 1% of the annual salary for the office sought.

Prospective candidates with questions about the filing process should contact the Rockingham County BOE at 336-342-8110, ex. 2410 or visit 240 Cherokee Camp Road, Wentworth.