'Finally here': Years in the making, Greensboro's Tanger Center goes live

Attendees wore masks as required, and at the request of Giddens, showed proof of being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus — or at least a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the Sept. 2 event.

Patrons like Mary Tarrant and Roger Black were thankful for the mandate.

“We were so happy that (Giddens) required that,” Tarrant said. “We didn’t want to sit near unvaccinated people.”

The opening-night performance was the first large, indoor concert Tarrant and Black’s group was attending since the pandemic began.

“We’re just happy to be able to be out really doing something,” Black said. “And to be able to do it in this new building is special.”

Before the show, Mayor Nancy Vaughan took to the stage and welcomed attendees and thanked private donors who contributed $43 million to the project.

Congressional member Kathy Manning, who led the effort to the raise the money, was among those Vaughan thanked.

“It’s a wonderful night!” Manning said prior to the show’s start. “Look at all these people enjoying the Tanger Center, to come see a native daughter who is a Grammy-award winner. What could be better!”