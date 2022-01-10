Fingerprint tied Wake Forest, NC, man to 1986 death of 4-year-old SC girl, authorities say

The warrants don’t indicate when the fingerprint was connected to McDowell nor when he was identified in the photo lineup. It’s unclear from the warrants what new evidence not available in 1986 led to McDowell’s arrest Thursday about 250 miles from the Gutierrez residence.

The warrants also confirm that investigators have not found the young girl’s body.

Mother’s allegations

The information in the warrants coincide with allegations that Gutierrez’s mother, Debra, has alleged for decades. She told The State as recently as 2017 that a man in prison confessed to kidnapping and killing her daughter.

McDowell was in an N.C. prison in the 1980s and 1990s after being convicted in March 1987 of rape, criminal sexual conduct, breaking and entering and larceny, according to North Carolina incarceration records. South Carolina court records indicate he pleaded guilty in November 1987 to attempted burglary and grand larceny.

Debra Gutierrez contended that the man who confessed to killing her daughter had stolen a van weeks after her daughter was abducted and later raped a woman in North Carolina.