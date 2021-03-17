Fire captain learned grandfather's skill for taxidermy, helps local hunters preserve memories (copy)

REIDSVILLE — From the time he was in elementary school, Eric Knowles worked in his grandfather’s taxidermy shop on N.C. 150.
The late Ernest Sartin started doing taxidermy in 1984 and his business flourished over the years.
“Taxidermy is a process of preserving wildlife to keep people’s memories for their lifetimes,” Knowles said. “I was real interested in what he did.”
He said he did “odd and end stuff” his grandfather needed done at the shop.
Whenever Sartin went hunting, Knowles said he was by his side — noting he got his first deer before he was 10.
That young hunter has inherited his grandfather’s talent and business, working from a shop near his home in the Oregon Hill community.
Since 1998, Knowles has done work for hundreds of North Carolina outdoorsmen, including a “bunch of good ole boys,” many of whom he also hunted with over the years.
“Everybody that comes in has their hunt story so we get to talk to everybody about their hunts and their experiences and how much they enjoyed it,” Knowles said.
Among his customers are Dr. Roy Fagan, who roams Alaska’s coastal mountain areas, and Dr. John Hall, who hunts animals on African safaris with his wife, Dawn.
Fagan is proud of the Kodiak Island Brown Bear killed in 2017 in Alaska that Knowles mounted for him.
As for Knowles’ talent, Fagan called him “a skilled artist at creating museum-quality work that he does.”
Knowles mounts everything from quail to a Cape Buffalo from one of Hall’s hunting safaris. It weighed nearly a ton. A frequent customer, Hall has brought him kudus (large African antelopes with spiral horns), wildebeest and impalas (medium-sized antelope). The heads, hides and horns are shipped back home by boat in special carts.
Hall said Knowles has been doing his taxidermy work since the Halls moved to Reidsville in 1992.
“I have hunted a lot of different things but it took me 27 years to get a turkey,” in 2019, he said, noting he has been on six safaris to Africa.
“He does a great job on all of them,” Hall said. “I think he does excellent work, with the turkey being the most outstanding in my opinion.”
Knowles said he enjoys being able to set his own pace and “the freedom to work when I want to and to set up things when I want to do them.”
That flexibility is important since Knowles is a captain at Greensboro Fire Department Station 10 on West Gate City Boulevard, where he works 24 hours and then is off duty for 48 hours.
With deer season just having ended in January, Knowles now has about 100 shoulder-mount white tail deer to preserve. Also awaiting his attention are six or seven full-mount black bears taken in North Carolina. Knowles keeps the hides in several large freezers until he is ready to work on them.
Knowles enjoys working mostly with white tail deer and wild turkey, trying to get them as realistic as possible because he enters them in taxidermy competitions.
Several years ago, he took first place for a white tail deer and a wild turkey at the Big Rock Taxidermy competition in Raleigh.
At the National Wild Turkey Federation in Nashville, Tenn. — where they have turkey calling and taxidermy competitions — one of his wild turkeys scored the highest one year. He also has won second and third place in the N.C. Taxidermy Association show.
It usually takes Knowles about a year to complete an animal because he works through several at a time. Hunters bring him the head, hide, antlers (or horns) and Knowles mounts them on polyurethane mannequins.
Once Knowles has completed his work, his wife, Hayley, helps him with the finishing touches. This process consists of epoxy work and painting highlights on deers’ ears and around their eyes and noses.
The couple first met when they were introduced by a customer. They were married in May 2001, and have four children: Kylah, 18, who works at Sweet Revenge Bakery in Eden and is earning an associate degree at Rockingham Community College; Emma Grace, 15; Jonah, 14; and Isaiah, 11.
Jonah began taking an interest in taxidermy about three years ago and has accompanied his dad and Hall on a couple of their local hunting trips.
Hayley home-schools their four children and helps Eric with the business, Knowles said.
“She does everything” from scheduling appointments, bookkeeping and correspondence, Knowles said.
The girls haven’t shown a real interest in hunting or taxidermy but enjoy being outside playing with their four dogs and riding their three horses.
A native of Reidsville, Knowles is the son Teresa and Greg Knowles, and graduated from Reidsville High School in 1997. He began working at the Greensboro Fire Department in 2008. He completed an online fire science program at Columbia Southern University in South Carolina, earning an associate degree in 2012. Knowles then was promoted to lieutenant and, two years ago, to captain.
Knowles said his most pleasant memories are sharing the moments with his sons Jonah and Isaiah when they bagged their first deer when each was about nine years old. They have been hunting since they were five or six.
“It is a family tradition,” the proud father said. He also enjoys seeing other families come in together — especially the first time their sons and/or daughters bring their first trophy bucks.
“It has been a joy to be in this business and work for the people.”
