Fire destroys Reidsville auction house
REIDSVILLE — Nine volunteer fire departments responded to an auction house blaze here early Thursday morning on NC 14, a stone’s throw from Stadler’s Grocery. Rockingham County firefighters arrived on the scene at 4:30 a.m. to find flames shooting from the roof of the building, owned by Cliff Holder and formerly owned and operated by John Medley. Rockingham County Fire Marshall Anthony Crowder was on hand most of Thursday, but could not determine the exact cause of the blaze because the fire did significant damage to the structure, Crowder said. Initially, Oregon Hill, Yanceyville Road, Wentworth and Leaksville Firefighters fought the blaze. Later, Draper, Williamsburg, Monroeton, Ruffin and Casville Station No. 3 firefighters were dispatched to the scene to help fight the fire, a job that took six hours.

